Lima News
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to grow culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Lima News
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Daddys at Work holding school supply drive for students in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One program around the Lima area is helping students prepare for school this fall. Daddys at Work has organized a drop-off event for school supplies to make sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom. Daddys at Work is a program committed to helping ease the stresses on families during these uncertain economical times.
Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
Lima City Schools inviting students and families out to Back to School Celebration
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe students will be back in the classroom in just a few weeks. The Lima City Schools will be celebrating the welcoming of students back into the classroom with their "Back to School Celebration" next Tuesday. Students from all across the region can pick up free school supplies and families can enjoy a picnic meal. School administrators say the celebration is much more than just going back to school.
Local schools not immune to nationwide staffing shortage
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schools nationwide are faced with staffing shortages, and our area is not immune. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checks in with Lima City Schools to see what that situation looks like. Schools all across the country are faced with staffing shortages right now. According to the Bureau of...
Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
Lima News
Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides
FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
Lima News
Deb Lee awarded by Edward Jones
LIMA — Debora Lee of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lima recently earned the firm’s A.F. McKenzie Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships. “Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives,...
Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
Auglaize County Jail Renovation Project
The Auglaize County commissioners and sheriff's office are considering a jail renovation project. We heard from administrator Erica Preston on what's planned and a potential timeline.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Faith H. Henry, 26, of Ecorse, MI, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering. Sentence: 90 days jail. 86 days suspended. $150 fine. Daniel J. Perry, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespassing. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of possessing drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail. 80 days suspended. $150 fine.
Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
