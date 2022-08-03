Lake Forest home of real-life Daisy Buchanan sells for $7.5M

One of the nation’s most popular cannabis brands is setting up its first Florida pot shop in Westchester, an unincorporated neighborhood in Miami-Dade County. Cookies, a San Francisco-based marijuana firm co-founded by rapper Berner, whose real name is Gilbert Miliam Jr., is opening a medical marijuana dispensary Aug. 13 at 8303 Southwest 40th Street, also known as Bird Road. The 3,100-square-foot building is owned by an affiliate of Miami-based MV Real Estate Holdings, led by principals Alex Mantecon and Guillermo Vadell, records show.

