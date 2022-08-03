Lima City Schools inviting students and families out to Back to School Celebration

Read on www.hometownstations.com
Daddys at Work holding school supply drive for students in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One program around the Lima area is helping students prepare for school this fall. Daddys at Work has organized a drop-off event for school supplies to make sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom. Daddys at Work is a program committed to helping ease the stresses on families during these uncertain economical times.
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to grow culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
Local schools not immune to nationwide staffing shortage
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schools nationwide are faced with staffing shortages, and our area is not immune. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checks in with Lima City Schools to see what that situation looks like. Schools all across the country are faced with staffing shortages right now. According to the Bureau of...
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Putnam County Senior Expo returns to help seniors with health screenings and other services
PUTNAM COUNTY (WLIO) - An annual event returns to help Putnam County senior citizens with their health and well-being. Putnam County Senior Expo brings together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and non-profits as well as private businesses geared to helping seniors in their lives. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and a number of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. For the past two years, they took a smaller version of the expo on the road because of the pandemic, and organizers are happy to see everybody return to the one-stop shop at Ottawa Elementary.
Legacy Arts Street Fair
It's a free street party in downtown Lima and it's happening tomorrow, August 6th! Marc Bowker and Omar Zehery gave us the details.
Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
Celebrate You breaks the stigma of mental illness
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Celebration in downtown Lima helps bring home the message that they are not alone. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties held their 2nd Celebrate You event at the Vibe Coffeehouse. The event was created to let people know it is OK if you are not feeling o-k mentally, especially if you are member of the African American or LGBTQ+ communities. There was music, poems, painting all for people to express themselves. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on people emotionally and mentally, but thanks to this celebration, they know they are not alone.
Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
Auglaize County Jail Renovation Project
The Auglaize County commissioners and sheriff's office are considering a jail renovation project. We heard from administrator Erica Preston on what's planned and a potential timeline.
