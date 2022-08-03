ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Roster Moves: Jaguars sign OL Beau Benzschawel, waived/injured OL Jared Hocker

By Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Twins' Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

The 24-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ligament in the same wrist last July, derailing his rookie campaign. According to MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park, Kiriloff could not swing a bat without pain and ultimately decided to have the procedure. "Any time you're talking about shaving a bone down or shortening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Chicago pounds out 15 hits, beats Texas 8-2 for series split

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice, and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games. The White Sox pulled within two games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Garcia played shortstop in place of Tim Anderson, who began a two-game suspension for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument on July 29.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy