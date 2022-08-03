Roster Moves: Jaguars sign OL Beau Benzschawel, waived/injured OL Jared Hocker

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice, and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games. The White Sox pulled within two games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Garcia played shortstop in place of Tim Anderson, who began a two-game suspension for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument on July 29.

