ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Water scarcity could increase along Texas border as drought continues

tpr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

Special Report: Line in the Land

MONDAY on "The Source" — When 16,000 Haitians arrived in Del Rio, Texas in September 2021, the humanitarian crisis made international headlines. But the unlikely spectacle at the Texas-Mexico border was just a glimpse of an immigration journey like no other – one that extends more than 10,000 miles, from the rubble of the 2010 Haitian earthquake, through South America… all the way to Del Rio and across the US.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#South Texas#Tap Water#Water Usage#Mexico#Southern#Texans#Laredo Pablo De La Rosa#Texas Public Radio#Npr
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy