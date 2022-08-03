Ex-Anchor Lake, Lawyer Robson in Tight Ariz. GOP Gov's Race

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO