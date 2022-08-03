Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US

Is there a meal that has more fans than a good "steak" dinner? Steak is one of, if not the most popular, dinner orders at restaurants around America and of course right here in New Jersey. Think about the last few times you went out to dine, was steak one of those meals? Good chance it was. According to Google "The U.S. consumption of beef amounted to 27.3 billion pounds in 2019."

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO