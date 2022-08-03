UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

Read on news.wsiu.org
Related
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
No one injured in Litchfield building collapse
The Litchfield Illinois Fire Department and other responders assisted in a partial building collapse Aug. 6, 2022. All occupants inside the building were accounted for.
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia house fire confined to electrical outlet
A Centralia family woke up Saturday morning to their dogs barking and discovered a fire shooting out of an outlet behind an entertainment center. Centralia City Firemen say the fire was at the Robert Pearson home at 227 North Hickory. Pearson was able to knock down the flames with a dry chemical extinguisher and turn off the main breaker before firemen arrived.
southernillinoisnow.com
Washington County Coroner says positive identity made of two struck by Amtrak train
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says positive identification has now been made of a man and woman who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Richview around 12:38 Wednesday morning. Styninger says additional information on the case and the identity of the two will be released later as...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
Woman’s car stolen while pumping gas
St. Louis police are investigating a carjacking that happened overnight in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
wpsdlocal6.com
91-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Benton, Illinois, located, EMA says
BENTON, IL — Police are searching for a 91-year-old man reported missing in Benton, Illinois. The Benton Police Department says 91-year-old Lawrence Zicker was last seen Friday in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton. Police say Zicker was last seen wearing powder blue shirt, black...
tncontentexchange.com
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
KMOV
Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
advantagenews.com
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
tncontentexchange.com
Woman injured after hitting a barrel of liquid on a highway in SFC
An area woman was injured Thursday after her SUV hit a barrel of liquid that had fallen into her path on a highway in St. Francois County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 46-year-old Christina P. Avalos of Bismarck was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave south on Route NN Thursday evening.
Woman killed Friday, suspect turns himself in
The suspect of the murder of a woman over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.
Comments / 2