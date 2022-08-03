“Adios Amigo”- Eric Hosmer and wife Kacie Hosmer bid farewell to the San Diego Padres

Read on firstsportz.com
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Winker hits slam, Mariners drop Angels 6-3; Ohtani shaken up
SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and...
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
Yaz homers twice, Webb, Giants hold off A's 6-4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double. “We’ve been really close to clicking on all cylinders several times this year,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s just nice to win a couple games in a row and see both sides of the ball working really well. We’re going to try and enjoy it for the moment and try to repeat it tomorrow.” Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice.
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. begins rehab assignment Saturday; will see action at shortstop and center field
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with San Diego's Double-A affiliate. Tatis participated in batting practice with the Padres ahead of their game on Friday night before departing to join the San Antonio Missions. He's slated to serve as the DH and leadoff hitter:
