“Adios Amigo”- Eric Hosmer and wife Kacie Hosmer bid farewell to the San Diego Padres

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double. “We’ve been really close to clicking on all cylinders several times this year,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s just nice to win a couple games in a row and see both sides of the ball working really well. We’re going to try and enjoy it for the moment and try to repeat it tomorrow.” Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO