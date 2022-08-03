ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Adios Amigo”- Eric Hosmer and wife Kacie Hosmer bid farewell to the San Diego Padres

ClutchPoints

The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres

The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
The Associated Press

Yaz homers twice, Webb, Giants hold off A's 6-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double. “We’ve been really close to clicking on all cylinders several times this year,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s just nice to win a couple games in a row and see both sides of the ball working really well. We’re going to try and enjoy it for the moment and try to repeat it tomorrow.” Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice.
