Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US

Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
These 10 ice creams will always mean real summer in NJ
Depending on where you were from you either called these water ice, Italian ice, or ices but Marinos were only called ices. You could get them on the ice cream truck and they were the only prices in a cup that you could get from the ice cream truck. When you got about halfway down scraping with that flat wooden spoon thingy you could turn it over and eat the slushy part that would form at the bottom.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released
The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Disgusting! People Should NOT Go Barefoot On Our New Jersey Boardwalks!
There has been a lot of barefoot discussions these days. For example, is it illegal to drive barefoot in New Jersey?. I guess that one isn't too bad but I cringed at what I saw earlier this week -- and multiple times!. Here's a shocker: I am someone who spends...
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Eating disorders in NJ teens have been getting worse
A new study confirms eating disorders, especially among New Jersey teens, have worsened significantly during the pandemic. Hospital Association president and CEO Cathy Bennett said the COVID health crisis has had a significant impact “on the mental health, the behavioral health of our youth in New Jersey.”. The report,...
YUM! One of the BEST Steaks in America is Right Here in New Jersey!
Is there a meal that has more fans than a good "steak" dinner? Steak is one of, if not the most popular, dinner orders at restaurants around America and of course right here in New Jersey. Think about the last few times you went out to dine, was steak one of those meals? Good chance it was. According to Google "The U.S. consumption of beef amounted to 27.3 billion pounds in 2019."
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ
Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey. This isn't something you hear about all the time. If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.
American Idol New Jersey Auditions Are Coming Up, Here Are The Details
American Idol has made such a comeback! We are in love with it all over again on ABC. I know how talented New Jersey is so I had to make sure you knew about the New Jersey round of auditions coming up!. Remember when our guy from Manasquan, Cole Hallman...
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
Murphy lets NJ keep the one ‘really cool’ thing to come out of the pandemic
EAST RUTHERFORD – Restaurants and bars that expanded to outdoor dining to stay open when the pandemic struck can now continue those operations through late 2024, under a law enacted Thursday. Those businesses, as well as breweries and distilleries, got permission to expand to outdoor service in areas designated...
Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament
For the second year in a row a group of 12-year-old All-Stars from Toms River East Little League is representing the state of New Jersey as they continue their journey towards the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Tomorrow afternoon they begin the next task to conquer in order...
Hey New Jersey, What’s Your Absolute Favorite Band From the Garden State?
Local music is the backbone of a community. Whether that's the local chamber orchestra, your kids' wind ensemble or marching band, or even your favorite DJ playing songs at a bar or restaurant, music is an integral part of our lives. Of course, New Jersey is home of some seriously...
