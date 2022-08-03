ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

3d ago

Who, in their right mind would ever want to be a teacher in our city schools? I can't blame the almost 200 that quit for better opportunities elsewhere a couple of months ago. That speaks volumes.

MS202
3d ago

Sounds reasonable to me , unless you want society to continue to deteriorate even more than it already is. Kids are the future , and right now, they are in a downward spiral and are increasingly turning to crime because they have not been taught how to be a responsible productive person in society. Gangs begin to reel them in and they think that this is how they are protected, until they get shot or arrested for major crimes. Teachers and counselors are fighting an uphill battle and they need more help to try to change these children’s mindset so they can have a job and family that that is productive part of society.

saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the city. Gladys Santiago was a member of Rochester City Council from 1996-2009, working her way up to vice president and finally president. She pushed for projects like La...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Forward party emerges as third party in politics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans speaks about housing quality taskforce during progress report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At an event Thursday night that Mayor Evans called a "progress report," he outlined his plans and accomplishments, including beginning to implement some of the housing task force recommendations. He also spoke at length about public safety saying the city has invested $8.4 million in violence prevention programs.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD hosts hiring events for 2022-23 school year amid staffing vacancies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is dealing with a sizeable staffing shortage as it heads into the school year, according to Rochester Teacher's Association President Adam Urbanski. Urbanski says there are currently 385 unfilled teaching vacancies. The union president says nearly 190 teachers resigned in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Evans issues upbeat progress report

From Mayor Malik Evans’ point of view, Rochester is on the verge of becoming one of the nation’s great cities. Community collaboration and federal stimulus dollars have brought the city to the tipping point of self-perpetuating greatness, Evans said, as he delivered a progress report—titled “All in for Rochester” —on his first seven months in office. He spoke at the theater at Innovation Square to elected officials, residents and community stakeholders.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
#Teachers Union#Rta#Rcsd#Public Employment Board
waynetimes.com

Civil Service Test needs applicants

The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons. The actual...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester parents have about one week to change school bus pick-ups

Rochester City School District families have about a week to alert their child’s school of any changes in address. In a message to the community in four languages, the city school district says parents and caregivers have until next Friday to register for school and give an update on where students will need to catch their bus.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?

CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

