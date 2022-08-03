Who, in their right mind would ever want to be a teacher in our city schools? I can't blame the almost 200 that quit for better opportunities elsewhere a couple of months ago. That speaks volumes.
Sounds reasonable to me , unless you want society to continue to deteriorate even more than it already is. Kids are the future , and right now, they are in a downward spiral and are increasingly turning to crime because they have not been taught how to be a responsible productive person in society. Gangs begin to reel them in and they think that this is how they are protected, until they get shot or arrested for major crimes. Teachers and counselors are fighting an uphill battle and they need more help to try to change these children’s mindset so they can have a job and family that that is productive part of society.
