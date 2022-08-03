Heat Advisory Issued for City of Providence, Providence Coordinates Emergency Cooling Centers and Extends Water Park and Pool Hours

Officials Urge Residents to Exercise Caution During Extreme Heat Conditions

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Providence Recreation Department today announced that, due to the heat advisory and dangerously high extreme temperatures expected in the city, Providence’s water parks and pools will be operating with extended hours and cooling centers will be activated on Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5.

Water parks and pools will offer extended hours, open from 12pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5. For a full list of water park facilities and locations, visit the Recreation Department’s website. Dates are subject to be extended based upon additional weather updates made throughout the week.

Cooling centers will be open beginning tomorrow, Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5. A full list of locations and hours is available on the PEMA website: https://www.providenceri.gov/pema/providence-cooling-centers/.

Anyone wishing to utilize free cooling center services should follow the below procedures and guidelines:

Only certified service animals with documentation of status paperwork will be permitted inside cooling centers. No other pets will be allowed inside the facility.

Water will be provided. These sites are not currently serving as additional food distribution sites during the heatwave.

During extreme temperatures, heat-related illnesses are possible with prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous activity, and the effects are cumulative over consecutive days. The elderly, youth and individuals with illnesses are especially vulnerable to high heat conditions. The City and PEMA are asking residents to take precautions and are providing the following tips and suggestions.

Extreme Heat Safety Tips:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible.

Wear loose-fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher.

Use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies.

Other helpful tips can be found at https://www.providenceri.gov/pema/extreme-heat/.

COOLING CENTERS:

Crossroads RI: 160 Broad St, 401-521-2255

Available seven days a week, 24 hours a day

Emmanuel House: 239 Public St, 401-421-7888

Thursday: 6:00am – 7:00pm

Friday: 6:00am – 7:00pm

LIBRARIES SERVING AS COOLING CENTERS:

Residents may seek shelter from the heat at the following Providence Community Library Branches and at the Providence Public Library:

Fox Point Library: 90 Ives St, 401-331-0390

Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm-5:30pm

Knight Memorial Library: 275 Elmwood Ave, 401-467-2625

Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Mt. Pleasant Library: 315 Academy Ave, 401-272-0106

Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00 pm – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 5:30pm

Olneyville Library: 1 Olneyville Square, 401-421-4084

Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Providence Public Library: 150 Empire St, 401-455-8000

Thursday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Rochambeau Library: 708 Hope St, 401-272-3780

Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Smith Hill Library: 31 Candace St, 401-272-4140

Thursday: 9:300am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

South Providence Library: 441 Prairie Ave, 401-467-2619

Thursday: 10:00am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Wanskuck Library: 233 Veazie St, 401-274-4145

Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Washington Park Library: 1316 Broad St, 401-781-3136

Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

