Evanston, IL

illinois-basketball.com

Vision Clear as Bolingbrook/St. Ignatius Pair Commit to Miami RedHawks

Jackson Kotecki and Mekhi Cooper both feel that there is a well-detailed plan laid out before them. That trust provided to them by the Miami RedHawks coaching staff is what led the pair to both commit within days of each other to the Division I men’s basketball program in Oxford, Ohio.
OXFORD, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Top Chicago prep plans five official visits

In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
DURHAM, NC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Raymond-Young leads Chicago Blitz to playoff-clinching victory over #1 Seattle Thunder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first X League women’s football game in Rockford couldn’t have worked out better for two local women who were on the field. Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young and Rockford Guilford graduate Emma Vanderheyden helped the Chicago Blitz defeat the number one ranked Seattle Thunder 34-28. Raymond-Young threw two touchdown passes in the […]
SEATTLE, WA
napervillelocal.com

East Peoria’s Perkins wins Illinois Open at White Eagle in Naperville

East Peoria golfer David Perkins won the 73rd Illinois Open Championship on Wednesday at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. He shot a 2-under 70 on the final round, for a tournament total of 6-under 210. Perkins won $23,168, according to a news release from the Illinois PGA. Continue Reading...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
Golf Channel

Western Amateur semifinals set after thrilling day at Exmoor CC

The semifinals are set at the Western Amateur, which is back at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois, for the first time in a decade. The stroke-play portion of the 120th Western Am got underway Tuesday and lasted through Thursday’s 36-hole stroke-play marathon, leaving us with 16 players teeing it up Friday morning for match play.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Renowned Melrose Park batting cage reopens under new name

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A renowned batting cage has reopened with a new name after being closed for over 10 years. WGN’s Tremaine Williams stopped by Sam’s Batting Cages and captured some of the excitement and nostalgia of the establishment opening back up. For more information on business hours and cage rental rates, visit their […]
MELROSE PARK, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville City Councilwoman Taylor withdraws from run for Illinois State Rep

Above / Pictured here to help recognize 2022 Earth Day during the Naperville City Council meeting on April 19, Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor this week has announced she is withdrawing from the Illinois State Representative race to serve the 41st District (R) in Springfield. Councilwoman Taylor intends to remain on the Naperville City Council where her first term expires in May 2025.

