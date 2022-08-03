ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Curmugin
3d ago

I would have never thought in my lifetime I would see fighting the over who can or cannot use a bathroom. Society has lost its collective mind.

Last local
3d ago

so nearly 20% of all trans people are between 13-17? Does that strike anyone else like a fad or a recruiting program that preys on kids when they are highly suggestable?

trumper 2020
2d ago

Just imagine what she’s going to do if she gets voted in as governor. if there’s any hope for the state we need to keep her out of the governors office.

Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
KAAL-TV

New Minnesota laws taking effect this week

(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
MINNESOTA STATE
