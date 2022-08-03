Nearly 1,000 future healthcare workers receive scholarships in New York

Read on 13wham.com
Related
13 WHAM
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
13 WHAM
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
13 WHAM
Homesteads for Hope celebrates winning $200,000 grand prize in contest Thursday
Ogden, N.Y. — Homesteads for Hope Community Farm won a grand prize totaling $200,000 in Farm Kubota’s Hometown Proud Contest. As part of its 59th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Kubota Tractor Corporation hosted a Hometown Proud Contest that awarded grants to organizations across the country that are on a mission to revitalize underserved communities with new and promising solutions.
13 WHAM
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Hot for all, dry for most
Saturday August 6, 2022 — Temperatures soared into the upper 80s, even briefly touching 90 degrees at the ROC Airport, this afternoon. Humidity levels have also been very noticeable with dew points near 70 across the Finger Lakes and Western New York. This humid air mass, combined with weak mid-atmospheric lifting is what has spawned a number of scattered showers across the region Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0