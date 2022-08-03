ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

By Dave Jensen
K99
K99
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on k99.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Sweet Rides: GoodGuys Huge Car Show Rolling Into The Ranch in September

Cars, trucks, hot rods, more cars and and a grand prize giveaway of a truck. It's always a huge weekend when GoodGuys comes to Loveland, Colorado; 2022's event looks great. This year's GoodGuys Car Show at the Ranch in Loveland, will be another fantastic weekend of vehicles you'll want to drool over, but shouldn't. If you have an itch to get into the "game," they'll be having an auto auction at the Budweiser Events Center, too.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Traffic
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Cars
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Classic Car#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Barnes Softball Complex#Safeway
9NEWS

Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
K99

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
COLORADO STATE
K99

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy