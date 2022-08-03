Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

Read on k99.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge and have since 1952.CNTV Nation
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Sweet Rides: GoodGuys Huge Car Show Rolling Into The Ranch in September
Cars, trucks, hot rods, more cars and and a grand prize giveaway of a truck. It's always a huge weekend when GoodGuys comes to Loveland, Colorado; 2022's event looks great. This year's GoodGuys Car Show at the Ranch in Loveland, will be another fantastic weekend of vehicles you'll want to drool over, but shouldn't. If you have an itch to get into the "game," they'll be having an auto auction at the Budweiser Events Center, too.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Photos: Wind, rain, hail cause damage along the metro
Strong winds, heavy rain and hail hit multiple cities across the Denver metro on Saturday causing broken trees and flooding.
1 killed after truck strikes parked car, fence in neighborhood
Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly collision that has blocked traffic in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React
Canino's Italian Restaurant has sat in a historic home on College Avenue since 1976. Its hearty Italian cuisine, charming atmosphere, and beloved owner, Clyde Canino, have made it a Fort Collins staple. Now, the end of an era has come. Rumors about Canino's retirement began to bubble on social media,...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop
I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Larimer County burn scar
"Significant flash flooding" is impacting the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 2