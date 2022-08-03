ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says

By Melissa Quinn
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1vWz_0h3eFq2D00

Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries.

The sole passenger of the other car involved in the crash, which was traveling northbound, also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Siegel.

Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in 2014. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

An investigation by the Elkhart County Coroner's Office and sheriff's office is underway. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to fly at half-staff, her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said. Flags at the White House will also be flown at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in Walorski's memory, the White House said.

Walorski was elected to represent Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes South Bend, in 2012 after serving three terms in the statehouse. She was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee and served on the Ways and Means Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed Walorski's death in a tweeted statement from her office, noting that her husband, Dean Swihart, was informed the congresswoman had been killed in the collision.

"She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," the statement said. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told reporters, "I just learned about an hour or so ago. It's one of those things that takes the absolute air out of you. I was on the phone and a text came through. Spent a lot of time with Jackie. Got to know her early when I stuck my neck into the political realm." He said she was "always a good friend," and added, "when it's close to home, and you know the people, it's tough to get through."

Tributes for Walorski quickly poured in from elected officials on both sides of the aisle and members of Indiana's congressional delegation.

Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the Ways and Means panel, said the congresswoman was "the 'happy Hoosier' who would light up a room with her joy, passion, brilliance and love of life."

"There is nothing [Walorski] couldn't do," he tweeted .

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said on Twitter she is "absolutely heartbroken," and "my heart goes out to the families of each of the victims," while fellow Indiana Rep. Jim Banks praised Walorski as a "true public servant — selfless, humble, and compassionate."

"From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace," he said in a statement. "She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly."

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also represented Indiana in the House before serving as governor, said he and his wife are praying for Walorski's family, and the families of Potts and Thomson.

"She served Indiana in the statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed," he said in a pair of tweets .

Indiana Sen. Todd Young tweeted that he is "truly devastated" by Walorski's death and said she "loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship.

Alan He contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana

US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died caused the deadly crash after veering into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver at fault, authorities said.The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office originally said a maroon Buick LeSabre headed south on State Road 19 crossed the centerline, and hit the Toyota RAV 4 in which Walorski and two aides were heading north on SR 19 on Wednesday afternoon.Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said, based on new information, it determined its preliminary findings were not correct, and that...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mike Braun
The Independent

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.The department’s initial account of the crash was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The White House#Statehouse
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

3 dead after lightning strike near White House

WASHINGTON — Three people have died and a fourth remains in critical condition after a lightning strike across the street from the White House on Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday evening. Police on Friday morning identified two of the people who died: James Mueller, 76, and...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy