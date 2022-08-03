ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Vacant home in north Amarillo catches fire early Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo fire crews battled a house fire in north Amarillo early Friday morning. Officials say they were called near NW 11th and Washington at 5:28 a.m. Six minutes later, the first firefighter arrived on scene to find fire showing in a vacant home. Nobody was...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Two Robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East

Amarillo Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East on Tuesday. According to APD, the first report of a robbery came in around 10:16am, when the caller at a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East told police that the suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana on his face.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Fraud#The Texas Insurance#Google Maps
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gambling
101.9 The Bull

National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder

It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival

I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy