Surveillance photos of gunman who robbed 2 insurance companies released, reward offered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police released two surveillance photos of a gunman wanted for robbing who robbing two insurance companies in less than 15 minutes. Tuesday morning, the suspect robbed Texas Insurance at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. and Amarillo's Insurance Agency about a mile down the road.
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
Vacant home in north Amarillo catches fire early Friday morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo fire crews battled a house fire in north Amarillo early Friday morning. Officials say they were called near NW 11th and Washington at 5:28 a.m. Six minutes later, the first firefighter arrived on scene to find fire showing in a vacant home. Nobody was...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
APD Investigating Two Robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East
Amarillo Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East on Tuesday. According to APD, the first report of a robbery came in around 10:16am, when the caller at a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East told police that the suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana on his face.
Fatality Accident: Vehicle Collides with Bicycle Thursday Evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – On Thursday, August 4th at approximately 8:15 PM officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Severance Street for an injury accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist. A Hyundai Tucson operated by Laurie Hinderliter, WF/56, Hutchinson was south bound on Severance...
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. UPDATE: August 4, 2022, 1:47 pm. Borger ISD Administrators...
Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
