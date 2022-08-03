Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Latino Small Business Conference held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A special community conference was held in northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A Norfolk Latino Small Business Conference took place at the lifelong learning center at Northeast Community College. Last year, the conference was held in Grand Island and Omaha with about 150 individuals attending. Two weeks ago,...
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk artist paints mural for new downtown business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a mural in northeast Nebraska. Tess Petersen, a Norfolk native, painted a mural for the new River Point Inn. The mural spans across two walls on the patio of the inn and features a waterfall and large lettering...
News Channel Nebraska
Car, home damaged in Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A car and a home both suffered damage due to a northeast Nebraska fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to the 800 block of W. Phillip for a report of a vehicle on fire. According to Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce...
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
News Channel Nebraska
Local lemonade stand fundraiser held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local lemonade stand fundraiser for a great cause was held in Norfolk on Saturday. The Briggs and Barrett Project set up shop at Tommy's Car Wash in Norfolk to raise awareness for the project which was created to help prevent and better educate parents of sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexpected infant death.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
KETV.com
'I'm going to lock my doors': Laurel community reacts to quadruple homicide in their neighborhood
Just about 1,000 people live in the small community of Laurel in northeastern Nebraska. While Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the four homicides that rocked the city Thursday, the community is still recovering from their shock and anguish. Residents tell KETV this is not supposed to happen in their...
gowatertown.net
Four people found dead near South Dakota-Nebraska border (Audio)
LAUREL, Neb.–Four people were found dead Thursday in two homes in Laurel, Nebraska, that’s just across the border, south of Vermillion. Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc explained what they found….. Bolduc says they were then called to a second home….. Bolduc says they are investigating...
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
Suspect in custody after long standoff with Norfolk police
Norfolk Police Division provided new details in Saturday morning's shooting.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
KETV.com
Here's what we know about the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — A total offour people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. James A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
KETV.com
Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
Corydon Times-Republican
Thursday press conference in Laurel, Nebraska
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Through Friday afternoon, investigators still had not been able to identify a solid link between the two crime scenes.
wnax.com
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.05.22: Nebraska State Patrol announces arrest of Laurel resident after bodies found in burned homes
A 42-year-old Laurel,Nebraska resident was arrested last night for probable cause in connection with the four homicides, gunshots and two house fires there early yesterday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol said at a morning news conference today that 42 year-old Jason Jones lived across the street from some of his...
