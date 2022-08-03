(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.

LAUREL, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO