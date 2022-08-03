Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy around 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officials said a red SUV was driving southbound on N 1st and violated the...
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man charged with theft after multiple alleged stolen vehicles found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
1011now.com
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal at Cornhusker Highway. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound on Cornhusker. The collision caused the SUV to roll and land on a black SUV that was stopped on N 1st at the red light for northbound traffic.
1011now.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Saturday night shooting leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said a shooting in Omaha late Saturday night left one dead. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the area of N 34th and Davenport Streets for a shooting just after 11 p.m. According to authorities, the victim, an 18-year-old, Dayton Wenz, was found seriously...
1011now.com
Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he left a gas station without paying, crashed into a cruiser and ran from officers. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Super C, off 33rd Street and Sheridan...
KETV.com
Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart
A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
UPDATE: Police name suspect in felony arrest that closed lanes on I-80
On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a felony stop on I-80 eastbound and westbound, closing all traffic along the Missouri River.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
29-year-old sentenced for Santee domestic assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced Thursday for a federal domestic assault conviction related to an incident in northeast Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Alrick Abeita was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Abeita will serve 3 years of supervised release.
klin.com
Vandals Graffiti and Break Window At Middle School
Vandals targeted Scott Middle School at 2200 Pine Lake Road sometime overnight Tuesday. Lincoln Police were called to the school Wednesday morning on a report of a window broken on the southwest corner of the building. The north side of the building had also been spray painted. LPD reports no...
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
1011now.com
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. Wednesday morning officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism. According to police, an employee...
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
