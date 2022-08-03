UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season

Read on www.wwlp.com
Related
Benny Williams Has Strong, Efficient Outing for USA East Coast Basketball
Rising Syracuse basketball sophomore Benny Williams is playing for USA East Coast on a three game international tour in Spain. In the first game, he scored two points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal in 13 minutes of USA East Coast's 82-65 win. In game two, Williams ...
Chiefs DB Justin Reid Nails 65-Yard Field Goal
He might’ve been playing the wrong position all along.
Comments / 0