ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite

There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
KISS 104.1

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
KISS 104.1

SUNY Broome to Offer Help for Budding Small Businesses

Registration is open for a new program to help Southern Tier residents interested in starting their own business. SUNY Broome Community College is presenting a 60-hour program for developing start-up plans for small businesses. The program runs September 8 through November 17. To register go to www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course. There are in-person...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text

Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Top Chef#Localevent#Rosamond Gifford Zoo#Food Drink#Spiediefest#Grand Champion#Spidie Fest#Spiedie Fest 2022
KISS 104.1

Foodie Friday Comfortable Balls (Boozy Cookies)

This recipe was born out of a request by a former Broome County Undersheriff for rum balls. I obliged with the typical holiday cookie but thought about how I could do an original take with different ingredients. I’m really not sure what possessed me to think of Southern Comfort for the alcohol instead of rum. I’ve never been a fan, but the idea of a whiskey led to thinking a good flavor pair would be molasses and ginger from ginger snap cookies and we were off to the races for "Comfortable Balls!"
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KISS 104.1

5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 5G-wireless technology leader JMA Wireless had officially opened its new headquarters in Syracuse, New York. The JMA campus houses the company's new headquarters and "factory of the future." The company plans to invest $100 million in a multi-phase project,...
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location

The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
KISS 104.1

Officer Lee Barta Remembered 27 Years After End-of-Watch

August 3 marks the 27th anniversary since the line-of-duty death of a young City of Binghamton Police officer. Lee Barta was gunned down in 1995 while looking for a work-release suspect on the North side of the city of Binghamton. Barta had responded with other officers to Liberty Street shortly...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy