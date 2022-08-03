Read on kissbinghamton.com
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
I live in Chenango Bridge and I travel I-88 all the time. When I go between Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) and Exit 3 (Port Crane), I'm amazed at how many boats I see in the Susquehanna River. It's a calm and open stretch of water with very few accidents over...
Registration is open for a new program to help Southern Tier residents interested in starting their own business. SUNY Broome Community College is presenting a 60-hour program for developing start-up plans for small businesses. The program runs September 8 through November 17. To register go to www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course. There are in-person...
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
Are you ready for one of the biggest events of the year? The annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is on August 5th, 6th, and 7th. This year is the 39th edition. And it's back to the original dates, the first weekend in August. Last year the event was held in October.
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
The town of Binghamton man who recently purchased the old Red Robin Diner property in Johnson City says he's "very excited" to move forward with the redevelopment project. Taimoor Khan outlined his vision for the site at 268 Main Street for members of the village planning board. Khan said he...
It's amazing to me how quickly has music changed in the past few decades as far as the format in which it is recorded on. When I started in radio, our music was played primarily on records, both single and album form, along with some on reel-to-reel tape. Records transitioned...
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
Spiedie Fest weekend at Otsiningo Park is upon us and I'm glad that it's back on the first weekend in August. This year, we have 3 nights of awesome music including, Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts). You may have questions about the...
There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
The reinvention of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City has entered a new phase with the start of new construction work near a key entrance and at a former department store site. Excavation operations are underway on the east side of the property along Reynolds Road. Large dump trucks are...
