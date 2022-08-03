ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

SUNY Broome to Offer Help for Budding Small Businesses

Registration is open for a new program to help Southern Tier residents interested in starting their own business. SUNY Broome Community College is presenting a 60-hour program for developing start-up plans for small businesses. The program runs September 8 through November 17. To register go to www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course. There are in-person...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location

The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
KISS 104.1

Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City

No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase

As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite

There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
VESTAL, NY
KISS 104.1

Car Bursts into Flames in Vestal Parkway Parking Lot

A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

