Donald “Don” David Bumpass, age 82, of Royse City, TX, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. He was born August 10, 1939, in Dallas, TX, to Jimmie (Douthit) and “Ted” Dana David Bumpass. A 1957 graduate of Royse City High School, Bumpass was a popular fixture in Royse City. During his high school years, Bumpass, at quarterback, led his team into two Regional Championships. After graduating, Don met the love of his life Mary Ruth “Tiddles” and went on to marry in 1959; and were married for over 50 years. Don proudly served his country in the United States Army. Don was a lifetime resident of the community where he served as the Mayor of Royse City in 1983. He was also the owner of the Royse City Feed Store. Don was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Royse City. Bumpass served on the local School Board as well. For many years, he worked in sales for underground utilities for Brad Greer & Associates. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf any chance he could get shooting his age or far below. He was excellent at the game and played on many courses like Stone River Golf Course. In 2021, Don was inducted into the Royse City Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed going out to dinner with family and longtime friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Anywhere you went with Don he always knew somebody. You would always see him in a pair of khakis and a golf shirt. Don will be remembered for having a great personality, kind heart, caring spirit and always telling a joke and lending a helping hand. Don will be forever missed by so many, we will miss his laugh and warm smile.

