Community BBQ to open location in Downtown Rockwall
Rockwall, TX, July 1, 2022 – We are thrilled to announce the newest business that will soon be opening its doors in downtown Rockwall, the award-winning restaurant Community BBQ!. Community BBQ was founded in Sachse during 2019 by Charlie Cheshire, the restaurant’s legendary Pit Master. Andy, Charlie’s son and...
Elaine Johnson Eubanks
Elaine Johnson Eubanks, 80, of Rockwall, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Rowlett, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Roy Stacy officiating from her prayer warrior group. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Mitzie Pearl Zachary
Mitzie Pearl Zachary, age 85 of Royse City, TX, passed away August 4, 2022. She was born April 10, 1937, in Cumby, TX, to Robert Logan Nichol and Opal Pearl (Pugh) Nichol. Mitzie enjoyed a long career in retail and was a member of First Baptist Church of Royse City. In her spare time, she loved going for walks and finding great deals at garage and estate sales.
Changes for Rockwall on the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says
“Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
City of Rockwall’s “Old Rusty” water tower set to be dismantled
Rockwall, Texas – July 25, 2022 – The City of Rockwall’s water tower on Boydstun Avenue (next to Fire Station One), nicknamed “Old Rusty” by some on social media, is set to be dismantled starting this week. The water storage tank was constructed in 1978, and served its purpose for 30 years, when it was taken offline in 2008.
Dallas man arrested, charged in connection with multiple bank robberies across Northeast Texas
PLANO, Texas – A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple bank robberies across the Metroplex area, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Mark Robert Disch, 53, was named in a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas on July...
Garland Health Department identifies monkeypox case in resident
Garland Health Department, in collaboration with the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has confirmed monkeypox in a Garland resident. The individual went to a Dallas hospital with a rash and was diagnosed through laboratory testing done at DCHHS.
Edward Fowler named Rockwall Interim Police Chief
Rockwall City Manager Mary Smith has named Edward Fowler as interim Chief of the Rockwall Police Department. Former Police Chief Max Geron recently retired from the position. Chief Fowler began his law enforcement career with the Rockwall PD in 1990, serving in a number of leadership roles over the years, most recently as Assistant Police Chief since 2020.
NTMWD thanks the public for efforts to reduce outdoor water use, continues call for conservation amid persistent drought
WYLIE, TX – July 27, 2022: The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) thanks the public and. its Member Cities and Customers for conserving water while critical maintenance was completed last. week at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex which allowed the facility to resume normal. operation. Widespread action...
Greenville community to host Epic Nerf Battle birthday party for resident
Greenville resident Adam Catino is turning 13 on Saturday. He had invited some of his peers from school at T3 in Greenville and everyone said they couldn’t come. Adam was home schooled previously, but he decided he wanted to try going back to public school this year. He started...
Bailey Anne Morrow
Bailey Anne Morrow, 19, of Heath, Texas, joined our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2022. Bailey was born on September 12, 2002, in Rowlett, Texas, to Michael Howard Morrow and Amanda Donette Long. She was a fiercely loved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. Bailey attended Texas Women’s University...
Terri Lee Henry
Terri Lee Henry, age 58, of Royse City, TX, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born October 16, 1963, to Donna (McKinnon) and William Murch. Terri enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, and word and puzzle games. She participated in many great football parties. Terri will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Donald “Don” David Bumpass
Donald “Don” David Bumpass, age 82, of Royse City, TX, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. He was born August 10, 1939, in Dallas, TX, to Jimmie (Douthit) and “Ted” Dana David Bumpass. A 1957 graduate of Royse City High School, Bumpass was a popular fixture in Royse City. During his high school years, Bumpass, at quarterback, led his team into two Regional Championships. After graduating, Don met the love of his life Mary Ruth “Tiddles” and went on to marry in 1959; and were married for over 50 years. Don proudly served his country in the United States Army. Don was a lifetime resident of the community where he served as the Mayor of Royse City in 1983. He was also the owner of the Royse City Feed Store. Don was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Royse City. Bumpass served on the local School Board as well. For many years, he worked in sales for underground utilities for Brad Greer & Associates. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf any chance he could get shooting his age or far below. He was excellent at the game and played on many courses like Stone River Golf Course. In 2021, Don was inducted into the Royse City Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed going out to dinner with family and longtime friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Anywhere you went with Don he always knew somebody. You would always see him in a pair of khakis and a golf shirt. Don will be remembered for having a great personality, kind heart, caring spirit and always telling a joke and lending a helping hand. Don will be forever missed by so many, we will miss his laugh and warm smile.
NTMWD requests reduced outdoor water use during maintenance at Wylie treatment plant
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is requesting that those receiving water purified by NTMWD reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The NTMWD Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16 to perform critical maintenance required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity. All customers in the region are strongly encouraged to conserve water and reduce outdoor watering until further notice is issued by NTMWD. This call to action is due to water production quantity, and not water quality – the water is safe to drink and use.
Estelle Garcia Barron
Estella Garcia Barron, age 77, of McKinney, TX, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022. She was born June 11, 1945, in Edinburg, TX, to Trindad and Wencelado Garcia. She spent many years in the Rio Grande, Spur, and Lubbock. She was a caring wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend.
Dolores Ann Aguilar
Dolores Ann (Siler) Aguilar, age 64, of Garland, TX, passed away July 13, 2022. She was born July 15, 1957, in Raleigh, NC, to Barbara Irene (Johnson) and Ed Lindsey Siler. She fought a courageous battle with cancer with her husband by her side as she entered her new life with her Savior. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Rockwall ISD appoints two principals to new campuses
Rockwall ISD is grateful for our campus principals and leadership teams. Two schools will have proven principals at the helm entering the 2022-2023 school year. Today Mrs. Kelli Crossland, principal of Rochell Elementary, has been named the principal of Hays Elementary. She fills the vacancy left by Mrs. Tammi Schmitt, who resigned to accept a leadership position at Region 10. Mrs. Crossland brings five years of campus leadership experience to the Hays family. Rochell ES has benefitted from her vision of high expectations and instructional support systems. She is also familiar with the Hays feeder pattern having prior service at Williams Middle School for 12 years. Kelli has personal ties with Hays as the Crossland children attended the school.
Sergeant at Van Zandt county jail pleads guilty to federal civil rights offense for assaulting detainee
David Yager, 29, pleaded guilty today in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating a detainee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston for the Eastern District of Texas; Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division; and Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno of the FBI Dallas Field Division made the announcement.
