Read on www.newsmirror.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
Disneyland announces dates, special attractions for the holiday season
The holiday season may still be months away but that certainly isn't stopping Disneyland representatives from announcing details for the highly anticipated celebrations at the Southern California theme park.
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
iecn.com
Starlight Cinema is back and making its way throughout the City of San Bernardino
Mark your calendars because every Thursday in August, starting the 4th, the City of San Bernardino’s Community Services Department will host Starlight Cinema Movies in the Park every Thursday in August. “In July, we hosted sizzling summer nights, but due to popular demand, we decided to bring Starlight Cinema...
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!
Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project
The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area
Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood.
Family devastation: Brush fire in Woodcrest community destroys home
Riverside County Fire Department crews combatted a fire in Woodcrest on Saturday that began after 1.5 acres of palm trees caught fire. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started but it eventually spread to nearby structures on the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive.Intense flames sent neighbors running to help save a family's horses as fire ripped through a home in the Woodcrest community of Riverside County. Unfortunately, one home was destroyed by the fire and CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone spoke to the family that was affected. "I've lived here my whole life this is my childhood home and now it's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SoCal to see slight chance of thunderstorms in some parts this weekend
Southern California this weekend will see warm to hot temperatures, with some parts seeing a slight chance of thunderstorms.
newsmirror.net
Bingo at the American Legion this Saturday
The American Legion Post 426 in Yucaipa is holding a special event open to the public this Saturday Aug. 6. Bingo starts at 2 p.m .with prizes to be won, raffles including a 75-inch TV and free food. For more information, call Val at 1-949-636-5461.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Car Show will be held Friday, Aug. 5
The next Fontana Car Show will take place on Friday, Aug. 5. The event, which offers free admission, will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus, 8353 Sierra Avenue. Many classic automobiles will be on display. There will also be a concert featuring the U.S....
luxury-houses.net
Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000
The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
knewsradio.com
21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio
A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes
WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Victorville Near I-15
VICTOVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire blackened about one acre in Victorville next to Interstate 15 Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 7:23am on August 6, 2022. The location was in the hills behind the mobile homes on D Street near Interstate 15 according to the Victorville Fire Department.
Comments / 0