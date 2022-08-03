Riverside County Fire Department crews combatted a fire in Woodcrest on Saturday that began after 1.5 acres of palm trees caught fire. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started but it eventually spread to nearby structures on the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive.Intense flames sent neighbors running to help save a family's horses as fire ripped through a home in the Woodcrest community of Riverside County. Unfortunately, one home was destroyed by the fire and CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone spoke to the family that was affected. "I've lived here my whole life this is my childhood home and now it's...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO