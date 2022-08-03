Read on coastalreview.org
Related
The Coastal Report: Port of Morehead City looking to expand; Organizations working to restore Sugarloaf Island
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
WITN
Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims
CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community came together to remember and honor the victims of February’s plane crash off Drum Inlet at the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish tournament in Cedar Island. The event typically honors the life of Sarah James Fulcher, who died at nine-years-old from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
coastalreview.org
Bogue Inlet Pier sale pending after two years on market
EMERALD ISLE — Two years and slightly less than one month after it went up for sale, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier owner Mike Stanley confirmed Tuesday that a sale is pending for his iconic property at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive in the rapidly growing resort town. “We...
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
Comments / 0