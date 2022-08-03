ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community came together to remember and honor the victims of February’s plane crash off Drum Inlet at the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish tournament in Cedar Island. The event typically honors the life of Sarah James Fulcher, who died at nine-years-old from...
CEDAR ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5

Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
HAVELOCK, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace

Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
RODANTHE, NC
coastalreview.org

Bogue Inlet Pier sale pending after two years on market

EMERALD ISLE — Two years and slightly less than one month after it went up for sale, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier owner Mike Stanley confirmed Tuesday that a sale is pending for his iconic property at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive in the rapidly growing resort town. “We...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
WITN

New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
NEW BERN, NC

Community Policy