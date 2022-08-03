ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu's Movie Nights This Month

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Combatting heat, Boston's 2nd Open Streets event begins in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - During the City of Boston’s first Open Streets event in July, pedestrians ambling down Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street were able to enjoy a pleasant afternoon free of vehicular traffic while temperatures rested in the low 70’s. For the follow-up event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue, eventgoers will have to combat humidity that will make temperatures feel like they’re in the upper 80’s.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today

Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

It's The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

The Mayor’s Blue Suit with Josh Resnek exchanging private conversations about life, politics, religion, economics, immorality and municipal corruption in Everett. We met Tuesday afternoon in La Perle Restaurant and Bar on Broadway in Everett Square. This is the former Chinese food place that existed for about. 40 years.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Local officials celebrate National Night Out

The Boston Police Department put on community events across the city Monday and Tuesday in celebration of “National Night Out,” a campaign by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch to foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Officers were joined by Mayor Michelle Wu and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Boston

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

People of color are majority in Wu's cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
allnurses.com

The Only Woman -- A Nurse

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

