Appeal court rules in favor of Lafayette in detention pond expropriation

Slidell woman to serve 30 years in prison, said victim 'disrespected' her
Northshore prosecutors say a Slidell woman will be behind bars until she is 68 years old after a brutal attack on a motel clerk in Slidell. Mariel Dannell Lewis confessed to the crime after the clerk told her she had to leave the hotel
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
