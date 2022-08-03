ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of grabbing Odessa girl

By Odessa American
 4 days ago
Czarwin Agas

A San Antonio man was arrested early Saturday morning after an 8-year-old girl told police a man who was naked from the waist down walked into her house and grabbed her by the waist.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a Dawn Avenue resident called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to say a half-nude man had tried to touch her cousin and family members were detaining him in their front yard.

When officers arrived, they found Czarwin Agas, 32, being held down on the north side of the house wearing only a black shirt. According to the report, officers repeatedly asked Agas where he lived and he kept replying “167704220.”

Witnesses told officers Agas walked through their front yard, opened their storm door and then their front door and started disrobing, the report stated. Once down to his T-shirt, they said Agas saw the young girl and grabbed her by the waist, but she was able to pull away and ran outside to tell her parents what had happened.

A group of adults outside rushed inside and chased Agas outside and took him to the ground, according to the report.

While officers were still at the home, Agas’ fiancé arrived, said he was highly intoxicated and he’d walked into another residence without permission before.

Agas was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony (indecency with a child) and public intoxication. He was released Sunday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.

