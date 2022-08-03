Okaloosa County Boat Basin project nears completion

Read on weartv.com
Related
niceville.com
Okaloosa County traffic advisory for August 7-13
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday,...
WJHG-TV
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
Vernon High School AD dies in boating accident
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School’s Athletic Director and football coach was killed in a boating accident near the Bailey Bridge in Bay County. According to the United States Coast Guard the only person involved in the accident was the victim, Trey Pike. Officials with the Coast Guard said an off-duty Panama City Fire […]
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
RV reportedly caught fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
60 new school buses ready to roll in Okaloosa County
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District has 60 state-of-the-art busses ready for the start of school on Aug. 10. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said OCSD previously had the oldest bus fleet in the state. A bus replacement program was put into place last year with a three-year plan to change that statistic. “Almost […]
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WESH
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
WEAR
Escambia County workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when hiring contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Building Services will host a "Protect Your Project" workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves. It will take place on Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament helps raise awareness for special needs
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office helped raise awareness for the special needs community with a golf tournament Friday afternoon. There are nearly $2 million disabled people in Florida. The tournament supports "Emerald Coast Exceptional Families," which tries to help special needs families in a...
WEAR
Drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A backpack and school supplies giveaway is set for Saturday in Pensacola. The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until supplies run out. It will take place at the Epps Christian Center on 2002 North Pace Boulevard.
WEAR
Escambia County deputies: 39-year-old man missing last contacted Aug. 3
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made a post Saturday night about needing assistance searching for a missing and endangered man. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was reportedly last contacted Aug. 3 and may be in need of medical attention. Deputies say Countryman has an unknown clothing description...
WEAR
Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
Comments / 0