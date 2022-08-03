MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week. Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!

