Mobile, AL

nomadlawyer.org

Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama

There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Locals react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope

Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
FAIRHOPE, AL
apr.org

Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches

Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Daily Beast

It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed. For nearly a year,...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must

You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
ballingerpublishing.com

American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola

The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
PENSACOLA, FL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Gulf Shores gets $500,000 federal airport grant

GULF SHORES – A $500,000 federal grant will help pay some of the cost to expand air services at the Gulf Shores International Airport, city officials said Thursday, Aug. 4. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority will receive the grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help pay for a marketing study and plan to support new commercial air service and destinations to the Alabama Gulf Coast.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off

The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

More storms tomorrow with an unsettled pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week. Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

“Moral Vigilantes” host 12th event in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year. Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Creole Seafood Bucatini at Margaux

RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):. STEPS: 1. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a pot over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Add diced onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and blackening seasoning and saute until browned (5-6 minutes). 2. Add thyme and bay leaf and deglaze with white wine. Allow wine to reduce by half. 3. Add cream and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain cream sauce and discard vegetables. 4. In a separate saute pan, add remaining Tbsp oil and place over medium heat until small wisps of smoke appear. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on one side for 1-2 minutes. 5. Once sauteed on one side, flip shrimp and add julienned bell peppers and onion and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add creole cream and simmer for 5 minutes. 6. Add cooked bucatini pasta and crawfish and remove from heat. Garnish with sliced green onion and parmesan cheese and serve.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Community Policy