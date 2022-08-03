ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending Up: Beyonce Controversy Leads to Kelis Streaming Bump, Taylor Swift Claims a Whole Month & Baby Keem Has an ‘Honest’ Solo Hit

By Jason Lipshutz, Andrew Unterberger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
D.Mirror
1d ago

If you're truly a talented artist, you don't need to rely on manufactured controversies to sell your music.

RadarOnline

Taylor Swift Hides Her Face As She Steps Off Private Jet Before Being Named One Of Worst Celebrity Climate Offenders

Going incognito! Taylor Swift covered herself in an umbrella as she stepped off her private jet before topping the list of worst celebrity CO2 emissions, Radar has learned.New photos showed the Bad Blood singer deplaning in Los Angeles, California, after arriving back from London on July 5. She landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.Swift aimed to go unnoticed in portraits published by Daily Mail after attending the funeral of boyfriend Joe Alwyn's great uncle. She could be seen getting back on the ground where SUVs awaited the performer and her entourage. While focus has been on Kylie Jenner amid "climate criminal"...
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
Billboard

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Interpolation From ‘Energy’ After Getting Called Out for ‘Theft’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has removed the interpolation of Kelis‘ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her Renaissance track “Energy” on Tidal and Apple, after the latter called out Bey and The Neptunes for allegedly failing to seek permission for usage. While Kelis sang “Milkshake,” written by The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, only the production duo are credited as songwriters. The artist, upon hearing the song, aired her grievances via Instagram on Thursday (July 28) via comments from her Bounty & Full business account. After a Kelis Instagram fan page announced that “@Beyonce‘s RENAISSANCE album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy,’” alongside a...
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’

Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
Black Enterprise

Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’

Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
Rolling Stone

Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’

Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.”  Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
The Morning Hustle

Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!. For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.
