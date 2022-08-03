ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Rita A. Podner

Rita A. Podner, 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1932, in Alton, IL the daughter of Alfred A and Minnie (Scoggins) Jacobs. Rita married Sam Podner on May 8, 1959, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.
