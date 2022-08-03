Read on www.atlantamagazine.com
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
idesignarch.com
Resort-Like Showhouse with Exceptional Craftsmanship
Villa Flora is a newly renovated luxury home located on four plus gated acres in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, Georgia. The secluded estate features a lime washed exterior and an architectural style with laid-back Californian vibe. Benecki Homes led a design team to create what feels like an entirely...
mommypoppins.com
Atlanta Cooking Classes for Kids to Get an Edible Education
Whether you have a budding chef on your hands or maybe just someone who likes to get their hands dirty, cooking classes for kids are a great option. Kids' cooking classes help develop fine motor skills, offer real-world experience with kitchen tools, and possibly teach a little math (but kiddos don't need to know that). When kids take cooking classes, all they know is that they are having fun and getting to play with food. Mommy Poppins presents this delicious list of schools that teach cooking for kids. Atlanta has kids' cooking classes both ITP and OTP; parents can opt for weekly cooking classes or drop-in style at local grocery stores.
AccessAtlanta
10 worthwhile hobbies to pick up in metro Atlanta
After a few years of being stuck in a pandemic and confined to Netflix, it’s time to get out and explore new hobbies – and make friends along the way! So next time that TV remote control and couch call your name, resist the urge to plop down and crack open that bag of chips. Instead, check out some of the following social activities and clubs in Atlanta that will have you gaining new skills while making friends and having fun.
creativeloafing.com
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR Sold Out SOULFOOD-BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving Djs & Live Music for your morning vibes!
Stunning Sandy Springs Home Renovated by Award-Winning Interior Designer Hits the Market
This newly listed, 5-bedroom estate in Sandy Springs just hit the market after a 3-year design makeover that transformed the early 1970’s space into a contemporary California Casual home.
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
CBS 46
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hedgepeth starts recovery at Shepherd Center
It had been 42 days since Melody Hedgepeth heard her husband, Carnie’s, voice. She was able to hear it after he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia on Thursday, July 28. Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people...
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
AccessAtlanta
21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur
21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
