Chicago, IL

felo83
4d ago

instead of doing the right thing, prosecute. she'd rather spend all the time and energy into figuring out how not too. at the end of the day when she grows to be old, bitter and alone she'll leave nothing behind but a distasteful legacy. I don't understand how someone at her level can live with her wrong doings. Anf it shouldn't matter if your a democrat or a republican you should know what's right from wrong is. It's modern day slavery still controlled over an overpowered individual because he can flip the bill. SAD!!!

43
Thomas Wright
4d ago

prosecutors are suppose to look out for the victims not the criminals these democrates prosecutors and politians don't care about you the victims when will you wake up and vote them out when bad stuff happens to your family kids or yourself and they do nothing to the criminals wake up

20
Larking
4d ago

Money is making the rules , not the people. Soro is a threat to the country.

41
 

Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism. 
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Ald. Tom Tunny to either quit – or run for Mayor

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Five-term Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), chairman of the Zoning Committee, said “he plans to take some time during the council’s August recess before deciding whether to call it quits — or even run for mayor.”. “There’s a parade of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chesa Boudin
George Soros
Larry Krasner
Jussie Smollett
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

"Human chain" protest takes place in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopublicsquare.com

Sure, now / 'A warning to Republicans' / 'A sad day'

Sure, now. Shit-peddling conspiracy theorist Alex Jones finally conceded—under oath and facing a massive damage verdict in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the parents of a 6-year-old killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School—that what happened in Connecticut that day in 2012 was “100% real.”. ■...
CHICAGO, IL
#Washington Dc#Chicago Mayor#Violent Crime#Chicago Police#The City Council#State#Illinois Safety#Democratic#Lo
WGN News

Man shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO —  A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence

CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
CHICAGO, IL

