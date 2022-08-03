Phoenix Tops Adult Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Alpha Zulu’

Read on www.billboard.com
J-Hope Shares ‘Dynamite’ Dance Practice Video for Lollapalooza: Watch
Click here to read the full article. “Dynamite” may have entered the world in 2020, but the song’s impact is still being felt to this day. On Thursday (Aug. 4), J-Hope shared a dance practice video set to the tropical remix of BTS‘ “Dynamite” on the BangtanTV YouTube channel. The video finds J-Hope preparing for his headlining slot at this year’s Lollapalooza, the annual four-day music festival held in Chicago. J-Hope, a member of the wildly successful K-pop group BTS, made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. His headlining set follows the release of Jack...
Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen
Click here to read the full article. Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single “Hello Hello.” Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including “Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo” (A Bouquet With Love), “Beautiful” and “Flare.” The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called “Voice” on her debut day and then “Dynamite” on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
New Around the World: Central Cee’s ‘Doja’ Debuts in Top 20 of Global Charts
Click here to read the full article. The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have sported their share of international hits in which genres and cultures collide. In one of the latest such examples, British rapper Central Cee pooled composite overseas influences and scores a top 20 debut with “Doja.” The track arrives at No. 13 on Global Excl. U.S. (dated Aug. 6) and No. 19 on the Global 200 with 28.7 million streams worldwide in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. Released July 21, the song takes cues from three American hitmakers: its title references Doja Cat...
Tom Cruise Helped OneRepublic Score Its Latest Hit (Yes, For Real)
Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Tom Cruise asked Ryan Tedder a simple question over Zoom: “What do you hear?” Having been connected through a mutual collaborator at Paramount, the actor was showing the veteran producer and OneRepublic frontman a rough cut of the dogfight football scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and Tedder could imagine quite the sonic blend. “I said, ‘I hear a little Beach Boys… Gorillaz… and this kind of whistle thing,’ ” Tedder recalls. Taking cues from those references, as well as other acts like Foster the People, Tedder and his bandmate Brent Kutzle turned...
BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Pink Venom’
Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK‘s new single is right around the corner. The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 7) to share information about the release date for their upcoming song “Pink Venom.” The forthcoming track — set to appear on BLACKPINK’s second album, Born Pink — will drop Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST. The single is available for pre-save here. In late July, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — shared a 30-second announcement trailer for Born Pink, featuring information about the group’s new album and world tour. Born Pink...
First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled With Drake and Lil Baby, WILLOW & More
Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week: Calvin Harris‘ low-rider comes bouncing back around the band, Benny Blanco makes the not-so-bad decision to bring BTS and Snoop Dogg together, and DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby pick out matching leisure suits. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below. Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Just in time for the dog days of...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. “Así Es Medellín” Ahead of Medellín’s Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year’s festival. Titled “Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín),” the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. “Medellín is the best city...
Austin, other Texas cities file suit against Disney, Netflix over video franchise fees
Austin and 24 other Texas cities have filed a lawsuit against three of the largest streaming companies in the nation, seeking years of unpaid video franchise fees the cities say they’re owed.
Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It
Click here to read the full article. The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. “Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If...
Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’
Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ J-Hope made history at this year’s Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” In an interview shared to NME‘s TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of “About Damn Time.” Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot...
88rising’s NIKI Is Owning Her Past — And Taking a Cue From Taylor Swift
Click here to read the full article. NIKI vividly recalls coming home from school when she was 9 or 10 and turning on the TV to an episode of E! True Hollywood Story on Taylor Swift. “Upon seeing that I was like, ‘Mother, I must,’ ” she says with a laugh, knowing then she wanted to follow a similar path. “I was like, ‘Oh, people can write songs,’ and I wanted to try that.” Soon after, she got her first guitar. By the eighth grade she wrote her first song. And by 15, she won a contest (arranged by Taylor Swift and ice...
First Out: New Music From Kaytranada, Doechii, Omar Apollo & More
Click here to read the full article. August is upon us, so heat up some of your playlists with new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kaytranada’s team-up with Anderson .Paak to Doechii’s long-awaited new EP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, “Twin Flame” Still looking to dance after listening to Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the umpteenth time? Producer to the stars Kaytranada has you covered with “Twin Flame,”...
DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen
Click here to read the full article. Anotha one! DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive.” The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul’s 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at “Khaled Khaled Hospital,” which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
Chayanne & Ivy Queen Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami
Click here to read the full article. Chayanne and Ivy Queen are confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Ivy, known as the Queen of Reggaeton, will open up about her prolific 25-year career, songwriting process, new music, and struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men. Chayanne, one of Latin music’s most successful pop stars who has crooned to fans for nearly four decades with his ballads, will be releasing new music for the first time in more than six years, and speaking in...
John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’
Click here to read the full article. John Legend‘s upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Baauer, Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, Bklava & More
Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: We caught ODESZA’s comeback show in their hometown of Seattle, Beatport announced a new CFO, Beyoncé dropped three very excellent “Break My Soul” remixes and hit No. 1 on Dance Mix/Show Airplay with that same track, we spoke to Kevin Aviance on the drag icon’s appearance on Renaissance, Empress Of and Jim-E Stack released a very good video for their very excellent single “Turn The Table,” Domino Records launched a new electronic imprint, the legend Claude VonStroke answered 20 questions and Calvin Harris released his long-awaited album, Funk...
Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Cardi B, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, More
Click here to read the full article. The most-recent Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting pedigree, from the charts dated July 11, featured Cardi B’s “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.” Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data...
Kim Kardashian Supports Ex Kanye West With Her Family’s Futuristic Fashion Choices: See Pics
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is showing support to ex-husband Kanye West with her family’s fashion choices. On Thursday, the Skims founder shared images of her and her two daughters — North and Chicago West — sporting chrome sunglasses from the rapper’s Yeezy collection in futuristic outfits to match. The 41-year-old is twinning with North and Chi in the photos. The first image features Kardashian holding up a peace sign as Chicago holds the phone steady for the snap, while the second image features a solo snap of the SKKN mogul wearing the visor-like sunglasses and an all-leather...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Throws an Intergalactic ‘Scarif Beach Party’ For Disney+’s ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’
Click here to read the full article. “Weird Al” Yankovic is the excitable type, but few things get him as pumped up as being part of the Star Wars universe. The parody king announced on Friday morning (Aug. 5) that he has officially taken a trip into the world of wookies with his new original single, “Scarif Beach Party,” from the just-released Disney+ exclusive LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. As with his famous send-up songs, “Party” is full of amazingly silly puns and wink-wink references, from the “far, far away” lyric in the opening verse to mentions of the “Kessel Run”...
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now
Click here to read the full article. Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005. Chart-topping collaborations like “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” with Rihanna and “Lighters” as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5’9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like...
