ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Son Of Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Guy Reffitt: My Dad Was A Puppet Of Donald Trump

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOcF2_0h3dzYLO00
MEGA

The family of the man sentenced to longest prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 riots appears to be split, Radar has learned.

On one side, the wife and daughters of Guy Reffitt , speaking to media Aug. 2 after he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his actions at the U.S. Capitol , defending him somewhat.

With mom concluding the session with, “Y'all can go to hell and I'm going back to Texas.”

A more measured response was delivered by son Jason Reffitt on CNN. He said it's been very difficult for the family to handle their father's actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3U4o_0h3dzYLO00
MEGA

“It feels like we're each pulling on each string, one way,” Reffitt said. “But I don't view this as a political matter. This is more of what is morally correct and how to go about it.”

“What my father was manipulated into doing, and what he led to think was the best and only way to do it, he decided as an adult to make those choices,” he added. “And whether my family views it any differently, it doesn't have any effect on the outcome.”

“What my dad did is far from politics. This was completely off-the-rails violence. It's more about what he did, and who he did it for.”

At the press conference, Reffitt's sister Peyton suggested that former President Donald Trump should be in prison for life, if dad for his actions gets seven plus years. Reffitt told CNN he was amazed by those comments.

“When she said that, I was flabbergasted. She was so right. My dad was used as a puppet , and thousands of families have been. It is disgusting to see that someone with practically money and social power can just get away with manipulating thousands of people for whatever reason, and have no outcome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pnlt3_0h3dzYLO00
MEGA

Reffitt said he had one “really weird” phone call with his dad after the sentencing was handed down. He hopes there will be time in prison for mental rehabilitation, but he also worries about the potential impact of a harsh new environment.

“He is his own person, and he has made his own choices. But he's also been, pretty much, manipulated into making those choices. And it pains me that he is still responsible for his actions.”

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Puppet#Protest#Cnn
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy