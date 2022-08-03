Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

Read on www.tvliving.com
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
‘Lucky to be alive’: Alabama man survives 35-foot tumble at waterfall
Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
Rock the South survival guide
CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible. Study the map before you go Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
Moo-ve over! Runaway cow causes commotion on I65
Anyone who has driven on Interstate 65 will tell you traffic can be a beast. Travelers on I65 near Cullman faced backed up traffic Wednesday morning as a cow fled from a Cullman County Animal Control vehicle. The incident was posted to Twitter with a video from Alison Collins. It’s...
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
