Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal said goodbye Thursday to its retiring “mayor,” Col. Glenn Mellor, and welcomed his replacement, Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine,. The Army compares a military base garrison to a city government because it is responsible for the overall operations from roads to recreation. There are generals on the arsenal with important commands and multiple stars, but the garrison commander keeps the arsenal running for the 40,000-plus people who work in organizations as varied as NASA, the FBI and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.

19 HOURS AGO