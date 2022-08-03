Read on www.tvliving.com
Huntsville organization hosts fun-filled back-to-school event
As kids head back to the classroom, a local organization was looking to offer a fun weekend event for students and their families.
Bham Now
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
Huntsville welcomes new ‘mayor’ of Redstone Arsenal
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal said goodbye Thursday to its retiring “mayor,” Col. Glenn Mellor, and welcomed his replacement, Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine,. The Army compares a military base garrison to a city government because it is responsible for the overall operations from roads to recreation. There are generals on the arsenal with important commands and multiple stars, but the garrison commander keeps the arsenal running for the 40,000-plus people who work in organizations as varied as NASA, the FBI and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.
Lego Extravaganza coming to Downtown Huntsville!
If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, look no further than EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Downtown Huntsville.
Decatur Salvation Army having success with programs, preparing for fundraiser
The Decatur Salvation Army unit's new transitional housing and its switch to a client choice food bank are making progress as the nonprofit agency prepares for a fundraising bicycle ride that will help support both programs. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00...
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
Give blood and get a gift card next Tuesday in Huntsville
For doing their part, donors will receive a $20 e-gift card to a business of their choice.
ShowerUp and First Stop join forces to help unsheltered in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
WAFF
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was stabbed multiple times while she was driving to the hospital. Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway. Updated: 23 minutes ago. A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North...
apr.org
Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend
Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
tvliving.com
Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
tvliving.com
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware
The wheels of creativity spin at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop. Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as "mom." Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want. "The wood is local; it's all handmade," Boothe said....
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
