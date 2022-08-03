Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re heading into a weekend drier than we had previously anticipated. Stronger-than-expected low pressure tracking inland over British Columbia early Thursday and is helping to punt the monsoon moisture flow from the south to our east. We’re going to complicate things by adding high pressure behind that low pressure, all of which will track north of us but will influence our weather. The east-to-west wind flow south of the high pressure’s center will favor an upslope wind on the Front Range. That favors rain and thunder along and east of the Continental Divide. But that east-to-west wind flow also favors a downslope wind off of the Continental Divide along the Western Slope. Downslope winds are dry, warm winds, so odds are against showers and storms this weekend. The exception is that stray storm or two that pop up in the heat of the afternoon.

