Politics

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history

Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check

We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...

