New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
bigfrog104.com
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022 there...
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race
NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
MedicalXpress
New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history
Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair
It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
CNBC
Polio found in sewage samples outside New York City suggests it's spreading in the community, health officials says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
