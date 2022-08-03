Read on www.lakefieldstandard.com
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
