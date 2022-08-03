Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Tributes: ‘We Set Each Other Free’

Read on www.bet.com
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose in Matching Outfits With Newborn Son
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are celebrating their baby boy's arrival with matching outfits! Tiesi shared the adorable family moment on Instagram Tuesday, just one day after announcing the arrival of little Legendary. "WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻🍼💙 @nickcannon !! Y’all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Drew Scott Underwent a Weight Loss Transformation During ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Photos
Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together? Inside the ‘Property Brothers’ Star’s Marriage
Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Essence
Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband
As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
NFL・
Kirk Franklin Questions If We Should Cancel R. Kelly’s Music In Wake of His Sentencing
R. Kelly has no choice but to get comfortable in jail after being sentenced to 30 years for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges last month. The sentencing is part of why gospel artist Kirk Franklin thinks music fans should be able to listen to the Pied Piper’s music instead of completely canceling the disgraced singer.
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
Congrats! Jay Ellis Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nina Senicar In A Romantic Ceremony In Tuscany, Italy
After five years of dating, Jay Ellis and his longtime girlfriend Nina Senicar tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
TMZ.com
Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding
Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
