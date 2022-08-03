Read on www.hancockclarion.com
Henderson County High School celebrates their seniors
Come support the class of 2023 Henderson County High School on their first day back to school with their annual senior sunrise.
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
wamwamfm.com
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board Member Asked to Resign
An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Amy Ward Saturday night for “maintaining a common nuisance.” She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, where police conducted a drug raid.
city-countyobserver.com
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE
TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
14news.com
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, community members in Spencer County held a vigil for a missing teenage girl who should be celebrating her 16th birthday. 15-year-old Kendall King was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21. [Previous Story: Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in...
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
Owensboro City Commission approves transient boat dock
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Commission met on August 2 to discuss many things, but in particular the transient boat dock. The first order of business was the dock. The new design is 400 feet long and 20 feet wide, and while it would be costly, it could bring tourism to Owensboro. The […]
German culture breathes new life into Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere. “I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the […]
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
