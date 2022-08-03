ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, KY

Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board Member Asked to Resign

An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Amy Ward Saturday night for “maintaining a common nuisance.” She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, where police conducted a drug raid.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

TOBIN RINEY TO RUN FOR POSEY COUNTY SHERIFF AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Tobin Riney has recently announced that he will be a candidate for Posey County Sheriff. He has spent the last 30 years working for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities. He has gained a great of knowledge, and experience during his tenure in law enforcement which he feels will prove to be extremely valuable if he is elected Sheriff of Posey Count.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
WEHT/WTVW

Two popular Tristate German festivals underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro City Commission approves transient boat dock

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Commission met on August 2 to discuss many things, but in particular the transient boat dock. The first order of business was the dock. The new design is 400 feet long and 20 feet wide, and while it would be costly, it could bring tourism to Owensboro. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

German culture breathes new life into Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s celebration of German culture continued at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue today featuring German favorites such as kraut balls and bratwurst. The popular event is celebrating its 60th year and festivalgoers say they enjoy the atmosphere. “I just like the people and the polka, you can’t go wrong the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
EVANSVILLE, IN

