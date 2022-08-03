ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NCIS Season 20 Is Kicking Off With A Big Crossover Event, And There Are First Look Pics

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

CBS’ unstoppable ratings giant NCIS is coming back this fall for its historic 20th season, making it one of very few scripted series to achieve such a lauded achievement. And when the currently filming season arrives, it won’t exactly be alone either, as CBS announced fans will be privy to a full-blown crossover event for the September premieres for both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i .

On Monday, September 19, NCIS will kick off the two-hour premiere event with a suspenseful case that will become bigger than anyone expected, which will lead the Washington D.C. squad across the Pacific and over to the Aloha State for some high stakes action. We’ll get into the specifics of the first hour after peeping out the first look at the upcoming crossover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt1kh_0h3dpwXy00

(Image credit: CBS)

Clearly NCIS ’ creative team was keeping things close to the vest recently when addressing the topic of the drama’s chances of fully crossing over with either its Hawai’i or Los Angeles spinoffs, as it wasn’t hinted at that the two Monday night dramas would be doing just that with their first eps back on the schedule. This marks the second episodic crossover for the two shows, with the spinoff’s first season bringing over Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law into the Hawaii sunshine.

Considering those characters now have that history behind them, viewers can probably expect for Torres and Knight to fall in quickly when working again with Vanessa Lachey’s Tennant, as well as Jason Antoon’s tech-savvy Malick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeZWi_0h3dpwXy00

(Image credit: CBS)

The real question, though, is who’s rocking the harder glares: the Torres/Tennant combo seen above, or Knight/Tennant below? If you guessed the all-female duo, you are correct. I wouldn't want to be the suspect who gets brought down by these two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npaDs_0h3dpwXy00

(Image credit: CBS)

Things are much happier in the pic below, which brings Sean Murray's McGee into the crossover fun as he gets introduced to the Hawaii-sourced agents. That said, don't expect to see McGee rocking sweet ass sunglasses on the beaches of Hawaii, as he's not listed as one of the spinoff's guest stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Is68l_0h3dpwXy00

(Image credit: CBS)

And though we don't see Gary Cole's Alden Parker in these first look images, it has been confirmed that he'll appear in the NCIS: Hawai'i side of the crosscover, as well as presumably in his own series. That said, it's unclear if he took a trip to Hawaii while on the lam with Vivian, or if things will clear up enough for him to get back to work at the D.C. headquarters. (Also worth noting is that Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover's respective characters Jimmy and Kasie are also guest-starring.)

Check out the two episode synopses below for both eps in the crossover event.

  • NCIS "A Family Matter" - Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.
  • NCIS: Hawai'i "Prisoners' Dilemma" - Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

Still no telling if or when Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs will grace the show with his presence again, Get ready to watch worlds collide in non-destructive ways when NCIS Season 20 debuts on CBS on Monday, September 19, at 9:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Hawai’i at 10:00 p.m. ET. All 19 seasons of the O.G. series can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription . Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other big arrivals are hitting this fall and beyond.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Another Drop-Dead Gorgeous Photo

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has been sharing a number of photos from a recent photoshoot and they are simply outstanding. Moynahan put up one more from her time with makeup artist and photographer Tina Turnbow. Turnbow is the founder of The Bare Magazine, which showed off Moynahan’s photos. This is another photo from that time with Turnbow and it’s pretty solid and gorgeous. See what you think when taking a look at her here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Carroll
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Jason Antoon
Person
Mark Harmon
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic

Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#State Of Hawaii#Military Exercise#Cbs#Knight
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series

Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
CHICAGO, IL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
138K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy