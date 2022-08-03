Read on theperrynews.com
Rescue Dogs bring metro funk to Free Friday Fest
The Rescue Dogs entertained in Pattee Park Friday evening at the season’s last Free Friday Fest, sponsored by the city of Perry, the Chamber of Commerce and various local businesses. The seven-piece Des Moines-based band played pop, blues and classic rock tunes from their large repertoire. The Perry Firefighters...
Sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day diverts shoppers
Warm summer weather greeted Perry-area youngsters and their elders Saturday at the sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day, staged in the parking lot at First Avenue and Iowa Highway 141. Demonstrations of life-saving gear used by police officers, firefighters and ambulance paramedics were staged after Old Glory was raised atop...
Heartland Church of Christ hosts open house Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Heartland Church of Christ is hosting a community-wide open house Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the church at 14417 J Ave. in Perry. Visitors to the open house will get a look at the church’s gleaming new interior of the church that was formerly located for many years at Fourth and Warford streets.
Back-to-school preparations include mandatory vaccinations
The link between good health and readiness to learn means the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Education serve as critical partners in preparing students to do their best in school. Iowa law requires all students entering kindergarten, third and ninth grades to show...
Card shower planned for Iona Thornburg’s 100th birthday
A card shower is planned to help Iona Thornburg of Perry to celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Greetings and well wishes may be directed to Iona at 2110 Fifth St., Perry IA 50220. Helping Iona celebrate her momentous milestone will be her sons, Jerald (Kathy) Thornburg of...
VIDEO: Blonde Sisters Boutique brings stylish comfort to Perry
A new source for athleisure wear and comfort wear for women has opened in downtown Perry: Blonde Sisters Boutique at 1120 Second St. Jayde Stewart Fellom of Perry and Phoebe Stewart of Perry are the blonde sisters behind Blonde Sisters, and they celebrated the launching of their new enterprise Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Albert Sanford Shimer of Perry
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Graveside services will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Heat advisory issued for Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a heat advisory for the Perry area for Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., with heat index values expected to hit 110 degrees. Along with Dallas County, the heat advisory is in effect for Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Sac,...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 5
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sebastian Hernandez Castillo of Perry was traveling in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 169 when his vehicle struck a raccoon. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. Aug. 5, 2022. Brady Caldwell, 18, of 711 Marshall...
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
