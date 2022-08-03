ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Rested Newgarden seeking IndyCar lead at home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden finished a disappointing 10th in the debut Music City Grand Prix on the downtown streets of his Nashville hometown. That’s not good enough to keep Newgarden in the hunt for a third IndyCar title, so the American slimmed down his schedule this week to ensure he’s rested for Sunday’s race.
