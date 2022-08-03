Updated: Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama.

Rome City Schools

A Rome High student brought a gun to campus on Wednesday and will face criminal charges as well as disciplinary measures, says interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.

"At no time was the gun used to threaten other students," Williams said in a note to parents and guardians sent Wednesday afternoon. "The school office received a report this afternoon and the student was immediately questioned."

Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett says the school resource officer was summoned to the office and the weapon was found "in the young man's backpack."

The weapon already has been traced and was found to have been stolen in Alabama, Burnett says. A small amount of marijuana also was discovered, she adds.

The juvenile will face possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 21, Burnett says, adding the final report was still being written around 4 p.m.

The incident comes on the fourth day of the new school year for Rome students.

A subsequent media release added, "School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus."

The release also states: "With a growing concern about safety in school, it is important to note that Rome City Schools already has measures in place to protect our students. Safety is always our main priority when students are on campus. Please, we encourage all students, faculty members and staff members to say something if they see something."