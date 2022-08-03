ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield International Folk Dancers bring world cultures to Springfield through dance | Community Voices

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield

A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75

DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices

SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes

Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield fire reports text scam circulating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department report a text scam currently circulating advertising Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Officials say these should be considered malicious, and assure that the SFD will NEVER try to solicit or sell anything via text or direct calls. The Department asks the public...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Dances#Local Group#World Cultures#Community Voices
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wlds.com

National Night Out Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

A record crowd turned out Tuesday evening for Jacksonville’s National Night Out celebration in Community Park. The nationwide event is held in communities all over the country on the same evening in an effort to enhance the relationships between law enforcement and the community. The event was co-sponsored by...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen

UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers

‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13

August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
MACON COUNTY, IL
FUN 104

Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail

This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy