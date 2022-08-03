Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

The Las Vegas Raiders' opening drives of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game set off alarm bells when incumbent starting RB Josh Jacobs collected seven touches over multiple series. The unusually heavy usage, coupled with a new regime turning down Jacobs' fifth-year option, raised questions about the Pro Bowler's future. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, Las Vegas is not trying to trade Jacobs and has no plans to do so. Rapoport's reporting confirmed coach Josh McDaniels' explanation following the game that he wants his players -- especially running backs -- to take live hits that cannot be replicated during practice. With Jacobs apparently slated to stay in Sin City, the Raiders will employ a trio of him, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round rookie Zamir White.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO