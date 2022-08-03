Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

Read on www.nfl.com
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment explores this offseason's contract explosion at the wide receiver position ... If you want to know how general managers, head coaches and scouts view the importance of...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7
The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list. Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident. The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and...
2022 Heisman Trophy watch list: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud headline top 10 candidates for award
Eighteen of the past 22 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks, dating back to the 2000 season. That's a big reason why -- little surprise -- my ranking of the top 10 candidates to win the 2022 Heisman is a quarterback-heavy group. Alabama's Bryce Young earned 83 percent of the...
With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is quite comfortable being a target. He's been a dominant ball carrier at every level of his playing career -- and he was the NFL's best runner last season, winning the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards. What's different about Taylor this summer? How excited he is about the new possibilities awaiting him this coming fall. Indianapolis' offense is about to become more balanced, which means Taylor's poised to unlock even more dimensions of his game.
Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'
The Las Vegas Raiders' opening drives of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game set off alarm bells when incumbent starting RB Josh Jacobs collected seven touches over multiple series. The unusually heavy usage, coupled with a new regime turning down Jacobs' fifth-year option, raised questions about the Pro Bowler's future. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, Las Vegas is not trying to trade Jacobs and has no plans to do so. Rapoport's reporting confirmed coach Josh McDaniels' explanation following the game that he wants his players -- especially running backs -- to take live hits that cannot be replicated during practice. With Jacobs apparently slated to stay in Sin City, the Raiders will employ a trio of him, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round rookie Zamir White.
Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday
Michael Thomas hasn't played in an NFL game since January of 2021, but reports from training camp suggest the wide receiver has completed a crucial step in the long process of getting back on the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas participated in team drills during the...
Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'
There was uncertainty as it related to Aaron Rodgers' future ahead of the 2021 season -- and there was uncertainty ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, Rodgers has put to bed any uncertainty in regard to him playing in the 2028 season. With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turning...
Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday morning. Palmer added that the team has told Hunt it will not grant the request. Hunt's trade request comes a month in advance of the regular season and with one year remaining on the...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension
Diontae Johnson inked a two-year, $36.71 million extension Thursday, keeping him under contract in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. Johnson hopes it's a lot longer than that. "I love being a Steeler," Johnson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I love it here. I want to finish my...
Cardinals RB coach James Saxon placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges
Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave Friday following domestic battery charges stemming from an incident in May. "We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to the league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."
Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'
The Green Bay Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger. "I don't think it's a concern," Savage said after the practice, per the...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'
With the media and fans alike watching Matthew Stafford closely to make assessments about his throwing arm, the Rams quarterback had one message for them: just watch him throw. "I don't know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today," Stafford...
Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets
The New York Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting the Jets on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brown, 36, spent the last four-and-a-half seasons in Seattle and is the top remaining offensive...
Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'
The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game. Most top backs don't participate much in preseason action to avoid injury, but Josh Jacobs...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants his players going right up to the line, but he doesn't want them toeing it. In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.
Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'
The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Those questions have only been exacerbated with Michael Gallup's continued rehab from an ACL tear -- he's already said he won't be ready by Week 1 -- and free-agent addition James Washington's recent fractured foot that will keep him out 6-10 weeks.
Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'
Chiefs second-round rookie Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides. "It's starting to click," he said Thursday, via Arrowhead Pride....
Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton
From the innovator of the Lambeau Leap to one of the most beloved head coaches in NFL history, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 took its rightful place in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Eight new members of the Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most...
